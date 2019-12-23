StockMarketWire.com - First Property said it had entered into a contract to sell a majority interest in a Warsaw office tower for €44m, to a buyer it did not name.
The company was selling a 50.3% interest in the Chalubinskiego 8 asset, with completion conditional on approval of related value-added tax by Polish authorities, expected by the end of March.
First Property said the sale price was at a premium of €5.2m, or 13.4%, to the property's value on its accounts and a premium of €4.0m, or 10.0%, to its independently-assessed market value.
The company had guaranteed the rental and service charge income and fit-out costs on the residual vacant space, amounting to some €1.2m per annum and €1.5m, respectively.
After making a provision for the potential cost of that guarantee, the sale was expected to result in a pre-tax profit of some £3m at current exchange rates.
At 9:42am: [LON:FPO] First Property Group PLC share price was +1.5p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: