StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused Serabi Gold said it planned to raise capital in the first quarter of 2020, in part to settle a deferred payment related to its acquisition of of Chapleau.
Serabi Gold completed the acquisition of Chapleau on 21 December 2017 and a final payment of $12m was due on the earlier of either the first gold being produced or 24 months from the closing date.
The sum would now be settled on 31 March 2020, or if earlier, completion of any new financing arrangement by Serabi.
Interest would be payable on the outstanding sum at the rate of 10% per annum.
Serabi said that its cash holdings at the end of September amounted to $13.4m.
'The company intends to raise additional financing in first quarter of 2020 which, in conjunction with projected cash flow from Palito and current cash holdings, will fund inter alia the initial capital requirements for the next stage of development of the Coringa project and settle the deferred consideration,' it said
'Discussions are already underway with potential financing partners and the directors anticipate funding being available in the first quarter of 2020.'
