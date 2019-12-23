StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology provider Gan said it welcomed the passage of laws allowing online betting in the state of Michigan.
The state on Monday passed into a law a bill that included provisions for the legalization of full real money Internet casino gaming, as well as Internet sports betting.
'The bill has now been signed into law by the Governor of Michigan, and the market is expected to commence in 2020,' Gan said.
At 10:02am: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was +7p at 144p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
