StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £41,127,217

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,204,338

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,166,493

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £34,275,660

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,090,534

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,544,454

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,541,262

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,273,512

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £25,125,795

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £23,349,724

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £21,734,993

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,084,228

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,908,111

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,269,773

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £15,254,351

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,581,865

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £14,266,661

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,981,089

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,732,304

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,815,332

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £12,700,295

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,824,824

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £11,121,776

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,037,119

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £10,877,268

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £10,838,396

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,586,239

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £9,557,099

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £9,534,812

CCC	Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £9,385,161



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com