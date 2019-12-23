NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £41,127,217 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,204,338 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,166,493 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £34,275,660 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,090,534 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,544,454 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,541,262 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,273,512 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £25,125,795 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £23,349,724 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £21,734,993 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,084,228 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,908,111 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,269,773 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £15,254,351 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,581,865 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £14,266,661 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,981,089 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,732,304 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,815,332 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £12,700,295 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,824,824 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £11,121,776 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,037,119 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £10,877,268 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £10,838,396 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,586,239 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £9,557,099 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £9,534,812 CCC Computacenter PLC value of shares traded £9,385,161 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com