LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £64,197,864 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £45,482,938 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £43,345,384 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £38,976,451 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,133,526 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,998,957 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,691,008 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,645,910 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £29,643,104 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,171,111 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £25,389,104 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £23,229,110 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,956,900 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,057,725 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,580,644 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,017,783 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £18,223,166 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,533,428 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,207,879 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,204,000 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,794,471 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £14,511,963 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £14,427,535 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,268,271 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £12,930,146 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £12,570,720 TRN TRAINLINE PLC ORD 1P value of shares traded £12,270,717 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £11,369,829 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £11,352,913 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £11,340,242 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com