LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £64,197,864

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £45,482,938

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £43,345,384

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £38,976,451

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,133,526

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,998,957

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,691,008

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,645,910

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £29,643,104

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,171,111

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £25,389,104

ABC	Abcam PLC value of shares traded £23,229,110

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,956,900

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,057,725

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,580,644

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,017,783

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £18,223,166

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,533,428

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,207,879

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,204,000

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,794,471

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £14,511,963

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £14,427,535

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,268,271

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £12,930,146

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £12,570,720

TRN	TRAINLINE PLC ORD 1P value of shares traded £12,270,717

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £11,369,829

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £11,352,913

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £11,340,242



