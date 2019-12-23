StockMarketWire.com - Power utility Centrica said it had agreed to sell its 382 megawatt King's Lynn power station to RWE Generation for £105m.
Central said the sale of the combined cycle gas turbine asset was part of its non-core asset disposal porgramme announced in February.
The transaction was expected to complete in the first quarter of 2020.
At 1:01pm: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was +0.41p at 89.57p
