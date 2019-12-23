StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Nu-Oil and Gas posted a full-year loss owing to expenses including an impairment of exploration and development assets.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £2.80m, compared to losses of £1.89m on-year.
The company did not report any revenue for the period.
It was designated a cash shell in November, having sold its 50% interest in MFDevCo.
At 30 June, it had cash balances of £58k compared to £861k a year earlier.
At 1:39pm: [LON:NUOG] Nuoil And Gas Plc share price was 0p at 0.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
