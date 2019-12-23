StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said it would not be able to publish its results by the end of the year, forcing it to suspend trading in its shares.
The company had been undertaking a corporate review and had been working with new auditor PKF Littlejohn to prepare its results for the year through June 2019 by the 31 December deadline.
'Unfortunately, due to lack of preparation by previous management prior to the general meeting on 26 November, this process is taking longer than anticipated,' Mobile Streams said.
The results were now expected to be published in the second half of January.
'The board is disappointed not to be able to publish the results in a timely manner, and although the accounts are not yet complete, for the avoidance of doubt no issues have arisen during the review of the company or the preparation of the accounts which would raise any concerns about the financial status of the business as a going concern,' chairman Nigel Burton said.
'Our CFO is working diligently with the board and auditors to ensure that the accounts are completed and published as soon as possible in the New Year.'
At 1:55pm: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was -0.04p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: