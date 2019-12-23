StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £85,388,854

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £55,327,174

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £51,529,057

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £48,713,767

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,249,003

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £41,784,630

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £40,638,980

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £39,000,134

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £38,612,923

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £36,961,568

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £33,295,047

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,644,737

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £31,277,097

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,459,947

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £23,391,266

ABC	Abcam PLC value of shares traded £23,387,040

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £21,705,201

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £21,381,778

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,056,985

BNC	Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,832,516

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,784,418

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £19,322,849

LGRS	LOUNGERS PLC ORD 1P value of shares traded £18,939,507

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,795,782

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £18,766,698

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £18,471,313

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,632,065

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£17,589,742

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £17,178,300

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,938,652



