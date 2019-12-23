LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £85,388,854 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £55,327,174 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £51,529,057 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £48,713,767 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,249,003 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £41,784,630 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £40,638,980 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £39,000,134 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £38,612,923 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £36,961,568 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £33,295,047 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,644,737 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £31,277,097 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,459,947 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £23,391,266 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £23,387,040 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £21,705,201 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £21,381,778 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,056,985 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,832,516 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,784,418 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £19,322,849 LGRS LOUNGERS PLC ORD 1P value of shares traded £18,939,507 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,795,782 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £18,766,698 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £18,471,313 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,632,065 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £17,589,742 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £17,178,300 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,938,652 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com