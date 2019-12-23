StockMarketWire.com - Malvern International said it had sold its Malaysian education business for MYR 400k, or about £75k.
The cash would be payable over a 13-month period and used towards the repayment of an existing bank loan in Malaysia.
The proposed transaction was expected to complete on 31 December 2019.
'We are pleased to have agreed the sale of the Malaysian business, which will now allow us to focus on growing our core operations in the UK and Singapore,' chief executive Sam Malafeh said.
At 2:02pm: [LON:MLVN] Malvern International Plc Ord 5p share price was +0.5p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
