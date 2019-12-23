StockMarketWire.com - Audio-visual company MediaZest posted a first-half loss, citing difficult business conditions.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £228k, compared to a profit of £207k on-year.
Revenue more than halved to £0.94m, down from a re-stated £2.14m on-year.
MediaZest said it had implemented a cost cutting programme during January and February 2019, reducing its cost base by about £200, for the current financial year.
At 2:11pm: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.06p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
