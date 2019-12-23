StockMarketWire.com - Management Resource Solutions said it was continuing to explore options to avoid liquidation following the winding up of a number of its subsidiaries.
Administrators decided at a creditors meeting last week that companies including Bachmann Plant Hire, MRS Services and MRS Property No1 Pty be wound up voluntarily and Jirsch Sutherland appointed as liquidator.
'The board is continuing to explore options for a solvent future for Management Resource Solutions in order to avoid liquidation and further announcements will be made as appropriate,' the company said.
