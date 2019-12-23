StockMarketWire.com - Battery mineral focused Regency Mines said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with energy storage group Ion Ventures.
The parties had agreed to partner on Regency's existing pipeline of projects, with a view to identifying and prioritising the most commercially attractive, securing funding and then moving quickly to first cash flow.
Ion Ventures would support Regency, initially on a consultancy basis and would be issued shares in the company as consideration.
At 2:22pm: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
