StockMarketWire.com - Panthera Resources posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop gold prospects in India and West Africa.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to $658k, compared to losses of $787k on-year.
Chief executive Geoff Stanley said the company made 'excellent progress on multiple fronts' including strengthening its legal case for grant of the Bhukia production licence in Indian.
It had also acquired 'an excellent property package with strong indications of gold mineralization' in Burkina Faso, he added, and completed several financings that provided low dilution to shareholders.
At 2:26pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.13p at 6.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
