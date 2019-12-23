StockMarketWire.com - Mercia Asset Management said it had completed the acquisition of the venture capital trust fund management business of NVM Private Equity.
The deal was first announced earlier in December.
'I'd like to welcome all of our new shareholders and the VCT investment team to Mercia,' chief executive Mark Payton said.
'We also look forward to serving all shareholders of the three NVM VCTs and thank their respective boards of directors for placing their faith in us.'
At 2:35pm: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was -0.1p at 26.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
