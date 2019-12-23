StockMarketWire.com - Pires Investments said investee company Sure Valley Ventures had sold technology concern Artomatix to a buyer it didn't identify.
Artomatix provided an artificial intelligence platfor able to automate the creation of 3D content.
As a result of this sale, the amount accruing to Pires was expected to be around €803k, of which €718k would be distributed shortly, with the balance expected in 18 months.
At 2:38pm: [LON:PIRI] Pires Investments Plc share price was +0.2p at 2.15p
