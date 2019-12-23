StockMarketWire.com - Domain registry company Minds + Machines said it had settled a legacy onerous contract with a one-off payment of $5.1m.
The company said it had saved $2.8m given the contract had future liabilities estimated at $7.9m.
'The directors estimate additional net revenues of approximately $0.5m can be generated to the company through the remainder of the contract under the revised terms,' it added.
Minds + Machines said it 'continued to trade well' in the fourth quarter and would provide a full trading update in January.
At 2:45pm: [LON:MMX] Minds Machines Group Ltd share price was +0.05p at 6.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
