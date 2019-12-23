BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £109,516,686 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £90,787,321 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £77,119,689 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £61,416,457 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £59,402,031 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £56,102,606 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £55,260,256 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £53,731,364 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £50,557,732 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £45,795,802 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,588,753 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £42,755,940 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £38,276,206 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £38,150,915 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £36,823,053 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £35,488,774 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £26,479,959 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £23,499,734 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £23,136,305 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £23,100,956 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £22,732,186 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £21,302,711 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £20,960,302 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £20,797,492 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,662,586 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,553,838 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £20,535,794 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £20,095,942 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £19,790,680 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £19,357,808 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com