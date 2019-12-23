StockMarketWire.com - Legal-sector focused marking group NAHL warned that its annual underlying earnings were expected to be 5-10% below its initial expectations.
Underlying trading in the company's personal injury was expected to perform marginally ahead of expectations and critical care remained on target.
'However, in the second half of 2019, the residential property market has deteriorated further and we now expect the division to make a modest loss in 2019,' NAHL said.
At 3:05pm: [LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was -14.75p at 103.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
