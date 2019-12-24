StockMarketWire.com - John Laing has agreed to invest A$51.5m (£28m) in an energy-from-waste plant in Perth, Australia, taking its total investment commitment in 2019 to approximately £185m.
When operational, the East Rockingham Resource Recovery Facility will generate 28.96MW of renewable baseload energy, and will process around 300,000 tonnes of residual waste per year, the equivalent of taking 70,000 cars off the road.
Commenting on the project, Justin Bailey, John Laing's regional managing director for Asia Pacific, said, 'Not only will it deliver a sustainable waste management solution but it will also make a critical contribution towards Australia's emission reduction targets.
'We are committed to delivering responsible infrastructure projects that will improve the local environments and communities they serve, and we look forward to working with our partners to deliver this exciting project.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
