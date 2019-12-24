RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,016,535 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £16,457,469 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £13,084,619 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,038,608 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,719,122 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £10,998,069 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £10,890,985 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,963,126 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,380,238 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £8,112,729 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,013,634 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,704,284 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £6,514,973 MAB1 Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,930,991 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,824,113 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,455,786 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,314,992 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,993,466 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,774,547 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £4,762,849 ANTO Antofagasta PLC value of shares traded £4,303,798 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £4,209,952 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,049,484 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,997,522 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £3,969,449 OCDO Ocado Group Plc value of shares traded £3,894,356 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £3,828,902 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £3,752,893 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,557,978 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,312,905 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com