RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,016,535

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £16,457,469

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £13,084,619

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,038,608

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,719,122

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £10,998,069

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £10,890,985

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,963,126

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,380,238

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £8,112,729

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,013,634

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,704,284

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £6,514,973

MAB1	Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,930,991

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,824,113

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,455,786

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,314,992

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,993,466

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,774,547

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £4,762,849

ANTO	Antofagasta PLC value of shares traded £4,303,798

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £4,209,952

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,049,484

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,997,522

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £3,969,449

OCDO	Ocado Group Plc value of shares traded £3,894,356

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £3,828,902

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £3,752,893

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £3,557,978

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,312,905



