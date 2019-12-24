StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £24,751,169

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £18,954,946

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £15,120,917

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £15,085,719

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,707,723

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £13,581,479

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,321,454

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,273,240

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £12,764,327

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,599,868

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £10,532,376

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £10,108,503

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £9,680,412

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £7,978,091

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,787,922

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,387,841

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,339,352

SSPG	SSP Group Plc value of shares traded £6,970,928

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £6,949,492

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,760,667

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £6,409,838

MAB1	Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,999,584

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,594,673

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,493,248

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £5,238,963

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £5,161,439

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,061,286

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,058,892

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,857,489

ANTO	Antofagasta PLC value of shares traded £4,832,217



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com