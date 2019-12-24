RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £24,751,169 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £18,954,946 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £15,120,917 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £15,085,719 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,707,723 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £13,581,479 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,321,454 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,273,240 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £12,764,327 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,599,868 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £10,532,376 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £10,108,503 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £9,680,412 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £7,978,091 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,787,922 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,387,841 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,339,352 SSPG SSP Group Plc value of shares traded £6,970,928 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £6,949,492 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,760,667 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £6,409,838 MAB1 Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,999,584 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,594,673 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,493,248 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £5,238,963 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £5,161,439 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,061,286 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,058,892 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,857,489 ANTO Antofagasta PLC value of shares traded £4,832,217 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com