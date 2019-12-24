StockMarketWire.com - 
SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £51,753,721

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,571,223

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,020,949

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £35,811,696

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,649,607

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £27,934,331

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £27,395,465

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £25,044,658

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,661,775

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,935,813

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,902,159

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,867,054

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,879,615

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £20,834,752

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,929,362

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £17,863,568

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,348,143

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £16,097,424

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,998,065

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £14,901,354

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £12,458,019

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,672,273

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,492,189

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,798,766

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £9,621,601

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £9,316,415

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,314,690

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £9,299,450

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £8,813,463

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,336,122



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com