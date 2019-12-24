SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £51,753,721 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,571,223 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,020,949 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £35,812,964 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,670,063 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £27,934,331 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £27,395,465 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £26,221,660 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,661,775 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,935,813 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,902,159 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,867,054 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £21,600,394 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £20,878,037 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,929,362 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £17,873,511 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,348,143 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £16,097,424 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,998,065 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £14,901,354 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £12,458,019 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,673,533 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,492,189 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,839,476 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £9,621,601 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £9,316,823 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,314,690 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £9,299,450 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £8,813,463 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,694,436 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com