Interim Result
30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)
AGM / EGM
27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)
27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)
28/12/2019 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)
30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)
30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2019 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG)
31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)
Ex-Dividend
02/01/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
02/01/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/01/2020 INVESCO Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/01/2020 Hyve Group Plc (HYVE)
02/01/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/01/2020 Northern 3 Vct Plc (NTN)
02/01/2020 Northern 2 Vct Plc (NTV)
02/01/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)
02/01/2020 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc (UPGS)
02/01/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/01/2020 PHSC PLC (PHSC)
02/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
02/01/2020 European Investment Trust plc (EUT)
02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)
02/01/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/01/2020 Auto Trader Group Plc (AUTO)
02/01/2020 AB Dynamics Plc (ABDP)
02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)
02/01/2020 British Land Co PLC (BLND)
02/01/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
02/01/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
02/01/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/01/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
02/01/2020 Albion Venture Capital Trust Plc (AAVC)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com