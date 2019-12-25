Interim Result

30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)



AGM / EGM

27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)

27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)

28/12/2019 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)

30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)

30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)

30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

31/12/2019 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG)

31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)



Ex-Dividend

02/01/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)

02/01/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/01/2020 INVESCO Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/01/2020 Hyve Group Plc (HYVE)

02/01/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

02/01/2020 Northern 3 Vct Plc (NTN)

02/01/2020 Northern 2 Vct Plc (NTV)

02/01/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)

02/01/2020 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc (UPGS)

02/01/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

02/01/2020 PHSC PLC (PHSC)

02/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

02/01/2020 European Investment Trust plc (EUT)

02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)

02/01/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/01/2020 Auto Trader Group Plc (AUTO)

02/01/2020 AB Dynamics Plc (ABDP)

02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)

02/01/2020 British Land Co PLC (BLND)

02/01/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)

02/01/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

02/01/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/01/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/01/2020 Albion Venture Capital Trust Plc (AAVC)



