StockMarketWire.com - US Solar Fund is to buy eight operating solar projects in North Carolina.
The deal involves acquiring a portfolio of operating utility-scale solar power projects from Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company.
The projects became operational between 2012 and 2015 and now sell 100% of their electricity output under fixed-price long-term power purchase agreements.
US Solar Fund will fund the acquisition with approximately $36m cash. No debt will be used at present for the deal but it may consider raising debt against the portfolio at a later date.
The transaction is expected to complete in early January 2020 and will then be immediately revenue-generating for US Solar Fund.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
