StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Imperial X is to ask shareholders to vote on switching its stock market listing from NEX to London's Main Market.
It has also unveiled plans to switch its focus from the medicinal cannabis sector to the energy sector.
Imperial X now wants to buy royalties in the oil and gas sector and will initially focus on investing in the onshore US market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
