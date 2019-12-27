StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy has updated on preparations for the forthcoming drilling of the Charlie-1 appraisal well at Project Icewine in Alaska.
The initial snow trail from Dalton Highway has been completed and the ice road construction is on track to start before the end of 2019.
88 Energy said 'everything is proceeding as planned' with regards to its scheduled February 2020 spud date.
Managing director Dave Wall commented: 'It has been a successful year for the company, having matured part of the conventional potential at Project Icewine to the point of a farm-out that makes a lot of sense for our shareholders.
'We are now on the cusp of drilling a potentially transformational well, Charlie-1, in the first quarter of 2020 and are looking forward to a safe and successful operation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: