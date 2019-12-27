StockMarketWire.com - Clive Richardson has been appointed as Chairman of infrastructure specialist InfraStrata. He will start on 1 February 2020.
Richardson was recently chief executive of V.Group, one of the world's largest providers of commercial ship management services.
His career also included being chief operating officer between 2007 and 2009 at a division of Qinetiq, as well as being an executive at BAE Systems. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
