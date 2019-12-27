StockMarketWire.com - Globaltrans Investment has extended its service contract with Metalloinvest for a further one-year period, providing at least 70% of its freight rail needs.
It has also extended a similar rail freight agreement with Russian steel producer MMK until the end of September 2022.
Globaltrans said its expansion capital expenditure plans for 2020 are expected to be limited. It intends to buy fewer than 1,000 units which will primarily be specialised containers and related flat cars.
The company also updated on trading, saying its second-half 2019 performance was in line with management expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: