StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Chaarat has concluded an agreement with the government of Kyrgyz Republic whereby it will benefit from any future changes of direct taxes and a number of non-tax payments for the next 10 years, relating to its Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects.
Chaarat hopes to produce its first gold from Tulkubash in late 2021. An updated resource and reserves statement will be published in the first quarter of 2020.
