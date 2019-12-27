RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,275,536 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £18,774,320 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £11,928,251 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,900,466 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,606,574 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,286,710 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £10,846,492 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £10,684,657 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,718,437 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,589,898 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,346,035 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £9,294,472 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £8,166,167 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,927,656 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,861,096 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £6,603,800 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,261,182 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £5,983,865 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,893,394 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,582,046 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,534,065 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £5,207,324 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £5,061,804 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,689,392 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,493,535 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,737,540 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,639,788 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £3,560,881 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £3,480,452 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £3,418,622 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com