RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,275,536

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £18,774,320

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £11,928,251

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,900,466

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £11,606,574

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,286,710

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £10,846,492

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £10,684,657

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,718,437

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,589,898

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,346,035

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £9,294,472

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £8,166,167

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,927,656

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £7,861,096

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £6,603,800

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,261,182

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £5,983,865

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,893,394

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,582,046

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,534,065

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £5,207,324

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £5,061,804

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,689,392

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,493,535

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,737,540

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,639,788

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £3,560,881

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £3,480,452

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £3,418,622



