RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £42,306,360 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £22,059,589 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £16,050,048 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,524,684 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,601,160 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,917,273 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,793,068 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,690,037 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £12,097,366 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £11,808,405 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,473,123 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,202,039 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,858,681 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £9,540,470 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £9,532,227 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £9,335,597 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,317,479 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £7,379,380 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,024,163 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,926,510 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £6,611,176 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £6,277,799 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £6,129,059 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £6,046,289 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,008,965 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £5,606,205 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £4,801,140 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £4,444,370 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £4,403,028 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,334,580