RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,923,882 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £35,429,327 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £24,684,053 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £22,887,974 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,867,335 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,746,864 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £21,523,588 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,708,347 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,318,630 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £18,437,253 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,432,752 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,518,590 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £17,368,495 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £17,162,480 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,057,899 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £16,299,511 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £12,985,446 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £11,934,365 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £11,294,710 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,211,346 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,859,552 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £10,584,248 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £9,876,617 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £9,785,655 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £9,723,351 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £9,456,846 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £8,862,478 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,448,999 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,125,530 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £7,094,286