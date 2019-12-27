RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £90,329,262 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £41,529,734 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £28,057,761 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £27,274,018 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,106,681 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,065,766 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £26,724,157 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £24,425,185 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £24,148,422 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £23,935,693 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,793,970 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,110,292 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £20,545,485 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £20,399,669 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,372,455 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,966,603 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,593,782 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,417,988 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,836,604 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £13,661,075 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,570,511 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,197,605 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £12,244,502 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £11,449,872 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £11,083,395 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £10,546,614 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £10,317,089 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,790,928 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £8,758,703 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £8,720,516 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com