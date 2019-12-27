StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £90,329,262

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £41,529,734

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £28,057,761

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £27,274,018

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,106,681

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,065,766

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £26,724,157

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £24,425,185

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £24,148,422

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £23,935,693

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,793,970

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,110,292

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £20,545,485

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £20,399,669

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,372,455

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,966,603

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £15,593,782

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,417,988

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,836,604

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £13,661,075

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,570,511

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,197,605

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £12,244,502

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £11,449,872

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£11,083,395

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £10,546,614

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £10,317,089

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,790,928

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £8,758,703

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £8,720,516



