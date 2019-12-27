StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £107,690,024

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £53,051,783

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £32,609,026

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,956,083

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £31,381,059

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,345,931

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £30,286,459

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £30,243,158

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,857,256

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £28,730,158

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £26,388,306

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £25,429,031

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £24,992,374

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £23,856,877

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,606,168

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,835,765

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,826,840

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £18,602,868

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,814,873

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £16,125,504

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £15,825,758

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,613,310

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £15,196,481

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£13,139,960

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £13,012,834

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £12,996,498

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £12,717,295

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £12,345,872

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,832,586

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,072,926



