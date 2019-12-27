StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £130,545,178

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £115,237,608

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £61,420,327

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,903,246

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £57,108,055

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £56,775,787

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £56,162,580

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £55,129,161

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £52,993,279

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £52,468,519

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £47,613,135

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £43,869,559

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £43,741,116

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £42,893,765

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £42,114,482

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £36,569,996

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,875,484

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £34,323,370

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £32,768,936

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £31,329,651

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £30,806,435

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £29,999,685

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £29,384,468

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £28,099,581

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £23,240,484

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,528,020

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £21,845,678

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £20,669,336

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £19,418,298

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £19,367,838



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com