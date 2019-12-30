StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Symphony International said it progressed an agreement to sell down part of its land holding at a Japanese ski resort.
Symphony International had announced in August the signing of letter of intent for the partial sale of the land, located in Niseko.
The letter was signed by the Niseko Property Joint Venture, in which Symphony held a 37.5% interest.
The venture had now entered into binding agreements that involved a partial sale of land, plus a new joint venture to co-develop another part of the land, with Hanwha Hotels & Resorts.
The venture would sell about 31% of the development site to Hanwha, with a further 39% to be sold to a new joint venture company held equally by Niseko Property Joint Venture and Hanwha.
The deals were scheduled to close at the beginning of April.
Niseko Property Joint Venture would retain a residual 30% of the development land site for future development or sale.
'The realisation of part of our investment in Niseko reaffirms our investment thesis on growing demand for luxury real estate in Asia,' Symphony Asia chairman Anil Thadani said.
'Hanwha brings extensive property development experience to the new joint venture, which will allow us to unlock further value in the coming years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
