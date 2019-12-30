StockMarketWire.com - BigDish, which operates a sales management platform for restaurants, booked a deeper first-half loss after it wrote down the value of its assets.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £1.05m, compared to losses of £0.39m on-year.
BigDish said it had £1.30m of cash at the end of September and sufficient funding to meet its strategic objectives until the the third quarter of 2020.
Recently-appointed chief executive Tom Sumner said that since joining the company earlier this month 'we have been able to streamline operations and reduce cash burn significantly in order to improve and be more effective as a business in 2020'.
Sumner said the company had 'sufficient funding runway' to increase its pace of restaurant acquisition.
'It is my expectation that 2020 will be a turnaround story for BigDish and our shareholders,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
