StockMarketWire.com - Tech investor MXC Capital said it had subscribed for £1.23m of secured loan notes issued by cloud and IT services provider IDE.
The subscription was part of a total £1.5m issue, to be used by IDE to fully repay its finance leases and provide additional working capital.
MXC said it now held £9.23m of the £11.5m loan notes issued by IDE to date, and 43.1% of the company's shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
