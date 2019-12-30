StockMarketWire.com - Media technology company Iconic Labs said chairman David Sefton was resigning at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on Monday.
Iconic Labs said that Sefton felt that 'rumour and market speculation' regarding previous employer Anglo African Oil & Gas was having an adverse effect on Iconic Labs.
Sefton resigned as chairman of Anglo African Oil & Gas earlier this year, at a time when it had raised capital for new drilling at its Tilapia asset in the Republic of the Congo.
Last week, Anglo African Oil & Gas said it would sell key assets and become a cash shell after experiencing funding issues.
Sefton had no involvement with Anglo African Oil & Gas since he left, Iconic Labs said.
'David explained that he is therefore not privy to any exact details of the issues that have arisen there since he left, but has every confidence in the board of Anglo African Oil & Gas to resolve them as best they can in the interests of the shareholders and in order to realise value from the Tilapia asset.'
Iconic Labs said that Sefton would continue to be involved in and support its operations.
'The board is very grateful that David will continue to be involved with the company but understands his reluctance to continue as a director at this time,' said.
John Quinlan had assumd the role of interim chairman.
