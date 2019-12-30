StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer group Emmerson said it was still expecting to deliver a feasibility study for its Khemisset potash project in Morocco in the first half of 2020.

The company was making 'rapid progress' on the development, chief executive Hayden Locke said in a company annual review.

'We continue to believe Khemisset has the potential to be a world class potash project driven by industry leading low capital costs and, as a result of its location, very strong margins regardless of potash price,' Locke said.


At 8:16am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was 0p at 3.8p



