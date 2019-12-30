StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investment company SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had agreed to acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of recycled energy and cogeneration projects in the US state of Indiana for about $110m.

The 298 megawatt portfolio, known as Primary Energy and being acquired from a consortium led by Fortistar, consisted of five operating projects generating low-cost, efficient energy.

They included three recycled energy projects, one natural gas combined heat and power project and a 50% interest in an industrial process efficiency project.

Completion of the acquisition was expected in the coming weeks, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions and consents.


At 8:30am: [LON:SEIT] share price was +0.5p at 108p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com