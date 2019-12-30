StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1767.50       +1.81%
InterContinental Hotels Group           5278.50       +1.12%
Just Eat                                 838.50       +1.07%
Persimmon                               2669.50       +0.74%
Prudential                              1450.75       +0.71%
Next                                    7156.00       -1.57%
Severn Trent                            2521.50       -0.96%
BAE Systems                              575.10       -0.78%
Pearson                                  650.00       -0.76%
Vodafone Group                           149.88       -0.74%

FTSE 250
Capita Group (The)                       169.33       +1.70%
PureTech Health                          308.50       +1.48%
NewRiver Retail                          208.25       +1.34%
Hilton Food Group                       1108.00       +1.28%
Centamin                                 118.85       +1.24%
Restaurant Group (The)                   157.80       -1.56%
McCarthy Stone                           148.75       -1.42%
Sirius Real Estate                        86.55       -1.31%
CLS Holdings                             306.75       -1.21%
Savills                                 1129.00       -1.14%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1767.50       +1.81%
Capita Group (The)                       169.33       +1.70%
PureTech Health                          308.50       +1.48%
NewRiver Retail                          208.25       +1.34%
Hilton Food Group                       1108.00       +1.28%
Next                                    7156.00       -1.57%
Restaurant Group (The)                   157.80       -1.56%
McCarthy Stone                           148.75       -1.42%
Sirius Real Estate                        86.55       -1.31%
CLS Holdings                             306.75       -1.21%

AIM
CyanConnode                                2.95      +40.48%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
IDE Group Holdings                         5.03      +18.24%
Jaywing                                    4.00      +14.29%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.08      +13.89%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.20      -20.00%
Oracle Power                               0.95       -7.32%
Advanced Oncotherapy                      40.00       -6.98%
Mobile Streams                             0.14       -6.90%
Petrel Resources                          18.25       -6.41%

Overall Market
Countrywide                              355.00    +4844.29%
CyanConnode                                2.95      +40.48%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
IDE Group Holdings                         5.03      +18.24%
Jaywing                                    4.00      +14.29%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.20      -20.00%
Oracle Power                               0.95       -7.32%
Advanced Oncotherapy                      40.00       -6.98%
Mobile Streams                             0.14       -6.90%
Petrel Resources                          18.25       -6.41%