FTSE 100 NMC Health 1767.50 +1.81% InterContinental Hotels Group 5278.50 +1.12% Just Eat 838.50 +1.07% Persimmon 2669.50 +0.74% Prudential 1450.75 +0.71% Next 7156.00 -1.57% Severn Trent 2521.50 -0.96% BAE Systems 575.10 -0.78% Pearson 650.00 -0.76% Vodafone Group 149.88 -0.74% FTSE 250 Capita Group (The) 169.33 +1.70% PureTech Health 308.50 +1.48% NewRiver Retail 208.25 +1.34% Hilton Food Group 1108.00 +1.28% Centamin 118.85 +1.24% Restaurant Group (The) 157.80 -1.56% McCarthy Stone 148.75 -1.42% Sirius Real Estate 86.55 -1.31% CLS Holdings 306.75 -1.21% Savills 1129.00 -1.14% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1767.50 +1.81% Capita Group (The) 169.33 +1.70% PureTech Health 308.50 +1.48% NewRiver Retail 208.25 +1.34% Hilton Food Group 1108.00 +1.28% Next 7156.00 -1.57% Restaurant Group (The) 157.80 -1.56% McCarthy Stone 148.75 -1.42% Sirius Real Estate 86.55 -1.31% CLS Holdings 306.75 -1.21% AIM CyanConnode 2.95 +40.48% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% IDE Group Holdings 5.03 +18.24% Jaywing 4.00 +14.29% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.08 +13.89% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Oracle Power 0.95 -7.32% Advanced Oncotherapy 40.00 -6.98% Mobile Streams 0.14 -6.90% Petrel Resources 18.25 -6.41% Overall Market Countrywide 355.00 +4844.29% CyanConnode 2.95 +40.48% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% IDE Group Holdings 5.03 +18.24% Jaywing 4.00 +14.29% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Oracle Power 0.95 -7.32% Advanced Oncotherapy 40.00 -6.98% Mobile Streams 0.14 -6.90% Petrel Resources 18.25 -6.41%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
