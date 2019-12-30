StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Petropavlovsk said IRC, of which it owned 31%, had resolved a technical issue at a plant in far eastern Russia.

IRC said the K&S plant was currently operating at close to full capacity after operating issues at ball mills had been fixed.

Shipment volume, however, was being restrained by ramping up issues at a drying unit.

'After implementing the mitigating measures, it is expected that the drying unit will soon increase its capacity rate,' IRC said.


At 9:25am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was -0.03p at 12.59p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com