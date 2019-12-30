StockMarketWire.com - Satellite communications equipment company Global Invacom said subsidiary Radiance Cayman, which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, would be dissolved on Tuesday.
The move would not have any material impact on group consolidated net tangible assets per share, or earnings per share, in 2019, the company said in a brief statement.
At 9:36am: [LON:GINV] Global Invacom Group share price was 0p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
