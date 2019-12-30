StockMarketWire.com - Faron Pharmaceuticals said it had filed a request for arbitration in Sweden seeking damages from Rentschler Biopharma.
The company claimed that a letter from Rentschler Biopharma stating that it would terminate a drug manufacturing agreement to be 'without merit and in breach of the underlying agreement between the parties'.
The claim had been filed with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.
A litigation funding agreement had been entered into a third party, which would be entitled to a portion of any damages awarded, Faron Pharmaceuticals said.
At 9:45am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was +8p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
