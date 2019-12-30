StockMarketWire.com - Eight Capital Partners said it had invested £0.28m in medical cannabis focused group Greencare Capital.
Greencare was focused on the regulatory environment surrounding legal medicinal cannabis, as well as investment opportunities in the hemp and cannabidiol sectors.
Greencare was admitted to trading on London's NEX exchange on Monday, having raised £0.52m on admission.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: