FTSE 100 NMC Health 1763.75 +1.60% Just Eat 839.10 +1.15% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 244.50 +0.78% InterContinental Hotels Group 5258.50 +0.74% Hargreaves Lansdown 1980.50 +0.64% Next 7101.00 -2.32% BAE Systems 573.00 -1.14% Ferguson 6963.00 -1.01% Ocado Group 1273.75 -0.91% Vodafone Group 149.64 -0.90% FTSE 250 PureTech Health 311.00 +2.30% Centamin 119.40 +1.70% Fresnillo 628.90 +1.44% St Modwen Properties 517.00 +1.37% Ferrexpo 157.20 +1.29% CLS Holdings 305.00 -1.77% Spirent Communications 244.75 -1.71% Dixons Carphone 145.18 -1.24% Genus 3188.00 -1.24% Tullow Oil 64.01 -1.19% FTSE 350 PureTech Health 311.00 +2.30% Centamin 119.40 +1.70% NMC Health 1763.75 +1.60% Fresnillo 628.90 +1.44% St Modwen Properties 517.00 +1.37% Next 7101.00 -2.32% CLS Holdings 305.00 -1.77% Spirent Communications 244.75 -1.71% Genus 3188.00 -1.24% Dixons Carphone 145.18 -1.24% AIM CyanConnode 3.00 +42.86% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.20 +18.52% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 12.88 +16.52% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Silence Therapeutics 350.00 -12.50% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76% Modern Water 1.27 -8.93% Overall Market Countrywide 352.50 +4809.47% CyanConnode 3.00 +42.86% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 3.20 +18.52% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Silence Therapeutics 350.00 -12.50% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76% Modern Water 1.27 -8.93%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -