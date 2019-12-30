StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1763.75       +1.60%
Just Eat                                 839.10       +1.15%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       244.50       +0.78%
InterContinental Hotels Group           5258.50       +0.74%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1980.50       +0.64%
Next                                    7101.00       -2.32%
BAE Systems                              573.00       -1.14%
Ferguson                                6963.00       -1.01%
Ocado Group                             1273.75       -0.91%
Vodafone Group                           149.64       -0.90%

FTSE 250
PureTech Health                          311.00       +2.30%
Centamin                                 119.40       +1.70%
Fresnillo                                628.90       +1.44%
St Modwen Properties                     517.00       +1.37%
Ferrexpo                                 157.20       +1.29%
CLS Holdings                             305.00       -1.77%
Spirent Communications                   244.75       -1.71%
Dixons Carphone                          145.18       -1.24%
Genus                                   3188.00       -1.24%
Tullow Oil                                64.01       -1.19%

FTSE 350
PureTech Health                          311.00       +2.30%
Centamin                                 119.40       +1.70%
NMC Health                              1763.75       +1.60%
Fresnillo                                628.90       +1.44%
St Modwen Properties                     517.00       +1.37%
Next                                    7101.00       -2.32%
CLS Holdings                             305.00       -1.77%
Spirent Communications                   244.75       -1.71%
Genus                                   3188.00       -1.24%
Dixons Carphone                          145.18       -1.24%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.00      +42.86%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.20      +18.52%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                  12.88      +16.52%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.20      -20.00%
Silence Therapeutics                     350.00      -12.50%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%
Modern Water                               1.27       -8.93%

Overall Market
Countrywide                              352.50    +4809.47%
CyanConnode                                3.00      +42.86%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           3.20      +18.52%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.20      -20.00%
Silence Therapeutics                     350.00      -12.50%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%
Modern Water                               1.27       -8.93%