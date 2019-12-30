StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1775.75       +2.29%
Persimmon                               2683.00       +1.25%
Just Eat                                 838.60       +1.08%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       244.45       +0.76%
InterContinental Hotels Group           5259.00       +0.75%
Next                                    7116.00       -2.12%
BAE Systems                              571.90       -1.33%
Vodafone Group                           149.15       -1.23%
Pearson                                  647.60       -1.13%
Royal Dutch Shell                       2247.75       -1.02%

FTSE 250
PureTech Health                          315.00       +3.62%
Centamin                                 119.65       +1.92%
Micro Focus International               1098.60       +1.84%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 209.25       +1.82%
Ibstock                                  315.00       +1.61%
Spirent Communications                   243.25       -2.31%
CLS Holdings                             305.75       -1.53%
Diploma                                 2056.00       -1.34%
Drax Group                               316.20       -1.31%
PageGroup                                526.75       -1.27%

FTSE 350
PureTech Health                          315.00       +3.62%
NMC Health                              1775.75       +2.29%
Centamin                                 119.65       +1.92%
Micro Focus International               1098.60       +1.84%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 209.25       +1.82%
Spirent Communications                   243.25       -2.31%
Next                                    7116.00       -2.12%
CLS Holdings                             305.75       -1.53%
Diploma                                 2056.00       -1.34%
BAE Systems                              571.90       -1.33%

AIM
CyanConnode                                3.40      +61.90%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Midatech Pharma                            3.15      +18.87%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                  13.12      +18.78%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.30      -13.33%
Silence Therapeutics                     352.00      -12.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%
Wishbone Gold                              0.02       -9.52%

Overall Market
Countrywide                              352.50    +4809.47%
CyanConnode                                3.40      +61.90%
Alexander Mining                           0.04      +33.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.88      +20.69%
Midatech Pharma                            3.15      +18.87%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.30      -13.33%
Silence Therapeutics                     352.00      -12.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      -10.71%
Oracle Power                               0.93       -9.76%
Wishbone Gold                              0.02       -9.52%