FTSE 100 NMC Health 1775.75 +2.29% Persimmon 2683.00 +1.25% Just Eat 838.60 +1.08% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 244.45 +0.76% InterContinental Hotels Group 5259.00 +0.75% Next 7116.00 -2.12% BAE Systems 571.90 -1.33% Vodafone Group 149.15 -1.23% Pearson 647.60 -1.13% Royal Dutch Shell 2247.75 -1.02% FTSE 250 PureTech Health 315.00 +3.62% Centamin 119.65 +1.92% Micro Focus International 1098.60 +1.84% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 209.25 +1.82% Ibstock 315.00 +1.61% Spirent Communications 243.25 -2.31% CLS Holdings 305.75 -1.53% Diploma 2056.00 -1.34% Drax Group 316.20 -1.31% PageGroup 526.75 -1.27% FTSE 350 PureTech Health 315.00 +3.62% NMC Health 1775.75 +2.29% Centamin 119.65 +1.92% Micro Focus International 1098.60 +1.84% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 209.25 +1.82% Spirent Communications 243.25 -2.31% Next 7116.00 -2.12% CLS Holdings 305.75 -1.53% Diploma 2056.00 -1.34% BAE Systems 571.90 -1.33% AIM CyanConnode 3.40 +61.90% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Midatech Pharma 3.15 +18.87% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 13.12 +18.78% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.30 -13.33% Silence Therapeutics 352.00 -12.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76% Wishbone Gold 0.02 -9.52% Overall Market Countrywide 352.50 +4809.47% CyanConnode 3.40 +61.90% Alexander Mining 0.04 +33.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.88 +20.69% Midatech Pharma 3.15 +18.87% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.30 -13.33% Silence Therapeutics 352.00 -12.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -10.71% Oracle Power 0.93 -9.76% Wishbone Gold 0.02 -9.52%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -